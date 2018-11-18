Shutterfly’s (SFLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We remain positive on SFLY post AD, and reiterate our Buy rating and $90 PT. Assuming the second half of the quarter tracks to mgt’s expectations, SFLY should deliver the mid-to-high end of the guidance range for 4Q Consumer revenue, which we believe de-risks the stock short term. LT, we remain confident in the health of the Consumer business, given the variety of levers available, and believe that revenue synergies could be larger than initially thought. Lastly, incremental details given around assumptions for the $450M+ 2020 EBITDA target makes it very achievable, in our view. 1H4Q Overall Healthy. Management stated that QTD, 4Q is tracking $4M below the high-end, with Cards & Stationary ramping slower than expected.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of SFLY opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Shutterfly has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Shutterfly news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $77,376.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,023,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,205 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Shutterfly by 116.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter worth $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the third quarter worth $149,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter worth $225,000.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

