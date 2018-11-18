Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,567.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 357.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 254,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,122. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

