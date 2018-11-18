Sientra Inc (SIEN) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. Sientra accounts for 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,375,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,035,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 723,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,507,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.37. Sientra Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra Inc will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sientra news, Director Timothy Haines sold 89,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,932,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,992.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

