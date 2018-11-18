Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.81 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TIF opened at $106.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.
In related news, Director Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.
Tiffany & Co. Company Profile
Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.
