Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.96 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,712,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $3,910,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

