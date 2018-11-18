Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Smart & Final Stores reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smart & Final Stores.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of SFS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 1,251,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.97. Smart & Final Stores has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Smart & Final Stores news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $123,505.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $112,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,273.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $9,822,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,373 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $5,687,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 1,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 492,863 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart & Final Stores (SFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.