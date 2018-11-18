SolarWinds Corp (SWI) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of SolarWinds in a report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.11 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments.

