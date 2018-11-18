Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Bank of Montreal (BMO) Share Price

Media stories about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a coverage optimism score of 1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Bank of Montreal’s score:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.7386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

