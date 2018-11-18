Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact National Fuel Gas (NFG) Stock Price

Press coverage about National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Fuel Gas earned a daily sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $53.08. 693,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

