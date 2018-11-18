Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact BAE Systems (BA) Stock Price

Media stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news impact score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected BAE Systems’ score:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 708 ($9.25) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 692.45 ($9.05).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 527.80 ($6.90) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 682.50 ($8.92).

In other news, insider Alan Garwood sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £64,791 ($84,660.92).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

