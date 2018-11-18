Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (SBFFY) Stock Price

Press coverage about SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR stock remained flat at $$16.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, FPSO liquefied natural gas vessels, turret mooring systems, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

