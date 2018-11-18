Sophos Group (SPHHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sophos Group plc provides cloud-enabled end user and network security solutions. The Company offers protection against viruses, known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, policy abuse and data leakage. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance and banking industries as well as governments. The company operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Sophos Group plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPHHF. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sophos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHHF opened at $4.29 on Friday. Sophos Group has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

