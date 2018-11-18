South State Corp Sells 2,198 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

South State Corp reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1,253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.74 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “South State Corp Sells 2,198 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/south-state-corp-sells-2198-shares-of-nike-inc-nke.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.