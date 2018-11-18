South State (SSB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSB. Brean Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 239,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,841. South State has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $126,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of South State by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of South State by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of South State by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.