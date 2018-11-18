South Texas Money Management Ltd. Buys 15,382 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,894,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,353,000 after buying an additional 7,360,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,710,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,156,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,977,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,383,000 after buying an additional 659,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,930,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,523,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,842.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 971,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 957,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.29 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1071 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

