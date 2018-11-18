SpartanNash (SPTN) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPTN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

SPTN stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $645.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

