SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $273.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-holdings-boosted-by-creative-financial-designs-inc-adv.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.