SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,420,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,685 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY opened at $273.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

