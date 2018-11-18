Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Apple by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Apple by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 12,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 68,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Apple by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 2,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $951.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,597 shares of company stock worth $104,117,353. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

