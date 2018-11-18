Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAVE. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.05 million.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $27,105.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,816 shares of company stock valued at $290,273 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,236,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,206 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 884,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 783,381 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

