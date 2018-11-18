Sprague Resources (SRLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $417.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.28. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the third quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

