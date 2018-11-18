SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.77% of SPS Commerce worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $100.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis set a $86.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $189,874.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 5,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $528,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,561 shares of company stock worth $4,581,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Position Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/sps-commerce-inc-spsc-position-trimmed-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.