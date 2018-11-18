St. Modwen Properties (SMP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, July 20th.

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.93) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 304.80 ($3.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £38,850 ($50,764.41).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

