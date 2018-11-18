Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,742 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Macquarie set a $140.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

