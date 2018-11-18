State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,061 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 32.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 373,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 92,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $7,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $227,636.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,515,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $76,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,795 shares of company stock valued at $446,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

