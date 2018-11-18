State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.79 Million Position in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Hancock worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hancock by 155.5% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hancock by 276.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Hancock Holding has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $56.40.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

