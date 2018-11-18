State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.96 Million Position in DSW Inc. (DSW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DSW were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814,875 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DSW by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,874,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DSW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,591,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DSW by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DSW alerts:

NYSE:DSW opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. DSW Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DSW Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 price objective on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DSW from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DSW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-2-96-million-position-in-dsw-inc-dsw.html.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.