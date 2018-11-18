State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

