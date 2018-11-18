Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,202,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,459 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5,140.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 979,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 961,108 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

