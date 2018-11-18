Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SYBT opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $725.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.95 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl G. Herde acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $958,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,706 shares of company stock worth $253,131. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 82,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,006,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

