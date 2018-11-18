Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $846,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $67,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,828 shares in the company, valued at $92,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,081 shares of company stock worth $386,395 over the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

