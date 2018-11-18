Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $7.42 Million in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 44,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 50,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

