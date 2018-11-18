Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVHC. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 181.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVHC opened at $45.99 on Friday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Envision Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

