Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 5,724 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 37,503.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,489,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,874,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 130.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 680,461 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3,555.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 667,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 648,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 486,165 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

BWA opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

