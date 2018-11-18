Store Capital (STOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 878,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 894,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

