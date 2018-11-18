Stratasys (SSYS) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stratasys is benefiting from recovery in sales of high-end products, and improvement in demand from government and other key vertical customers. Moreover, the company's turnaround strategies which include launching innovative products, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, makes us optimistic. Estimates is going up lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, we remain concerned about the company’s declining gross margin which has been impacted by the incremental sales generated from the lower-margin products of acquired businesses. Moreover, the company high cost structure and exposure to considerable foreign currency risk remain concerns. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Stratasys stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 40.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stratasys by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after buying an additional 352,211 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Stratasys by 32.4% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,224,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stratasys by 703.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 159,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

