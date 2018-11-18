Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,657 Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Middlefield Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.20. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $57.00 target price on shares of Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Darryl E. Mast purchased 1,500 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.58 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

