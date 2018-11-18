Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $117,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) Stock

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of PZA opened at $24.61 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

