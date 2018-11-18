Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 917,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,946,000 after buying an additional 258,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $223.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Aegis lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

