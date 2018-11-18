Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $315,431,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,724,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,698,000 after acquiring an additional 229,371 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 612,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP opened at $23.99 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

