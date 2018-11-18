Street Capital Group (SCB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.80 at National Bank Financial

Street Capital Group (TSE:SCB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Street Capital Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Street Capital Group from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Street Capital Group alerts:

Street Capital Group stock opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Street Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.16.

Street Capital Group Company Profile

Street Capital Group Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the mortgage lending business in Canada. It provides a broad lineup of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers, as well as sells the mortgages. The company offers residential mortgage loans primarily through its network of independent mortgage brokers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Street Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Street Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.