Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158,644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

