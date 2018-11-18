Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $70,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,984.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

SWK stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

