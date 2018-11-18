Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $67.95 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of DTE Energy worth $67,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

