Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNHY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

SNHY stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sun Hydraulics has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,681,918.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $376,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,982 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

