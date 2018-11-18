Swing Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $56,446.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Swing has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002132 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,749,403 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

