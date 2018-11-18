Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.73% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $112,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $8,606,188.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,585,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,354 shares of company stock worth $42,709,350 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/swiss-national-bank-lowers-holdings-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.