Swiss National Bank Sells 45,600 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $109,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,467,000 after buying an additional 55,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $189,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,075,000 after buying an additional 413,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,591,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,207,000 after buying an additional 333,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,773,000 after buying an additional 310,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.23.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 474,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.51 per share, with a total value of $43,461,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,396,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,088,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

