Switch (SWCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Get Switch alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Switch to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. Switch had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $253,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $18,968,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Switch by 111.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.