Switch (SWCH) PT Set at $14.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lowered Switch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Switch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of SWCH opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Switch has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. Switch had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $253,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $18,968,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 131,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

